Jochen KowalskiCountertenor. Born 30 January 1954
Jochen Kowalski
Jochen Kowalski Biography (Wikipedia)
Jochen Kowalski (born 30 January 1954) is a German alto or mezzo countertenor, noted for his very rich timbre.
Jochen Kowalski Tracks
Aria 'Palido il sole' from 'Artaserse'
Jochen Kowalski
Aria 'Palido il sole' from 'Artaserse'
Aria 'Palido il sole' from 'Artaserse'
Per la gloria d'adorarvi (Griselda)
Max Pommier, Giovanni Battista Bononcini, Jochen Kowalski & Kammerorchester Berlin
Per la gloria d'adorarvi (Griselda)
Per la gloria d'adorarvi (Griselda)
Jochen Kowalski Links
