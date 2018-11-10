Hubert LawsBorn 10 November 1939
Hubert Laws
1939-11-10
Hubert Laws Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Laws (born November 10, 1939) is an American flutist and saxophonist with a career spanning over 50 years in jazz, classical, and other music genres. Considering the artistry of the late Eric Dolphy and the popularity of the late Herbie Mann, Laws is notably in the company of the most recognized and respected jazz flutists in the history of jazz, (also the most imitated). Laws is one of the few classical artists who has also mastered jazz, pop, and rhythm-and-blues genres, moving effortlessly from one repertory to another.
Hubert Laws Tracks
Opus De Funk
Milt Jackson
Opus De Funk
Opus De Funk
Last played on
Miss Thing
Hubert Laws
Miss Thing
Miss Thing
Last played on
Fancy Free (Inst.)
Hubert Laws
Fancy Free (Inst.)
Fancy Free (Inst.)
Last played on
Beyond the Sun
McCoy Tyner
Beyond the Sun
Beyond the Sun
Conductor
Last played on
Undecided
Hubert Laws
Undecided
Undecided
Last played on
Family
Hubert Laws
Family
Family
Last played on
Tangerine
Chet Baker & Paul Desmond, Chet Baker, Hubert Laws, Paul Desmond, Ron Carter & Steve Gadd
Tangerine
Tangerine
Last played on
Black Eyed Peas and Rice
Hubert Laws
Black Eyed Peas and Rice
Black Eyed Peas and Rice
Last played on
Listen To The Band
Hubert Laws
Listen To The Band
Listen To The Band
Last played on
Family (feat. Debra Laws)
Hubert Laws
Family (feat. Debra Laws)
Family (feat. Debra Laws)
Last played on
Family (From The Album, Family)
Hubert Laws
Family (From The Album, Family)
Family (From The Album, Family)
Last played on
Morning Star
Hubert Laws
Morning Star
Morning Star
Last played on
