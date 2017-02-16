Colin MawbyBorn 1936
Colin Mawby
1936
Colin Mawby Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin Mawby KSG (born 9 May 1936) is an English organist, choral conductor and composer. From 1961 he was Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral, then from 1981 he was the choral director at Radio Telefís Éireann. He was awarded Knighthood of the Order of St. Gregory in 2006.
Colin Mawby Tracks
Do not stand at my grave and weep (Be in the Audience)
Ave verum
Colin Mawby Links
