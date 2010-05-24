Bison B.C.Stoner Metal from Vancouver, B.C. / ex-Goatsblood. Formed 2003
Bison B.C.
Bison (formerly Bison B.C.) is a heavy metal band from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Formed in 2006 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada by vocalist and guitarist James Farwell. The band was formerly signed to California-based Metal Blade Records. The band was released from its contract with Metal Blade Records in February 2013.
Bison have previously toured with 3 Inches Of Blood, Genghis Tron, Baroness, The Ocean Collective and Priestess, Coliseum, Weedeater, High on Fire
Stressed Elephant
Bison B.C.
Stressed Elephant
Die Of Devotion
Bison B.C.
Die Of Devotion
Die Of Devotion
