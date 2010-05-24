Bison (formerly Bison B.C.) is a heavy metal band from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Formed in 2006 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada by vocalist and guitarist James Farwell. The band was formerly signed to California-based Metal Blade Records. The band was released from its contract with Metal Blade Records in February 2013.

Bison have previously toured with 3 Inches Of Blood, Genghis Tron, Baroness, The Ocean Collective and Priestess, Coliseum, Weedeater, High on Fire