The Cravats are a punk rock band originally from Redditch, England, founded in 1977 by Robin Dallaway (vocals, guitar) and The Shend (real name Chris Harz) (bass, vocals), with Svor Naan (real name Richard London) (saxophone) and first Ethos, and then Dave Bennett on drums. Current members are The Shend (vocals), Svor Naan (sax), Viscount Biscuits (guitar), Joe 91 (bass) and Rampton Garstang (drums).