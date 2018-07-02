The CravatsFormed 1977
The Cravats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04v8861.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/821c07ac-f85f-49c8-84ab-73065390799a
The Cravats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cravats are a punk rock band originally from Redditch, England, founded in 1977 by Robin Dallaway (vocals, guitar) and The Shend (real name Chris Harz) (bass, vocals), with Svor Naan (real name Richard London) (saxophone) and first Ethos, and then Dave Bennett on drums. Current members are The Shend (vocals), Svor Naan (sax), Viscount Biscuits (guitar), Joe 91 (bass) and Rampton Garstang (drums).
The Cravats Tracks
Terminus
The Cravats
Terminus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Terminus
Last played on
Terminus - BBC Session 10/08/1981
The Cravats
Terminus - BBC Session 10/08/1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Terminus - BBC Session 10/08/1981
Last played on
Precinct
The Cravats
Precinct
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Precinct
Last played on
King Of Walking Away
The Cravats
King Of Walking Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
King Of Walking Away
Last played on
Motorcycle Man
The Cravats
Motorcycle Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Motorcycle Man
Last played on
The Cravats - Batterhouse 6 Music Session - Marc Riley 18/09/2017
The Cravats
The Cravats - Batterhouse 6 Music Session - Marc Riley 18/09/2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Hang Them, Shoot Them, Electrocute Them 6 Music Session - Marc Riley 18/09/17
The Cravats
Hang Them, Shoot Them, Electrocute Them 6 Music Session - Marc Riley 18/09/17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Rub Me Out
The Cravats
Rub Me Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Rub Me Out
Last played on
You're Driving Me
The Cravats
You're Driving Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
You're Driving Me
Last played on
Blurred
The Cravats
Blurred
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v88f0.jpglink
Blurred
Last played on
Bigband
The Cravats
Bigband
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v88f0.jpglink
Bigband
Last played on
Precinct (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
The Cravats
Precinct (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Precinct (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
Last played on
Live for now (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
The Cravats
Live for now (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Welcome (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
The Cravats
Welcome (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Welcome (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
Last played on
Pressure Sellers (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
The Cravats
Pressure Sellers (John Peel session 31st Oct 1979)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Daddy's Shoes (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1982)
The Cravats
Daddy's Shoes (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Daddy's Shoes (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1982)
Last played on
The Station (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1982)
The Cravats
The Station (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
The Station (Radio 1 Session, 6 Nov 1982)
Last played on
Batter House
The Cravats
Batter House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v88m0.jpglink
Batter House
Last played on
Precinct - BBC Session 31/07/1979
The Cravats
Precinct - BBC Session 31/07/1979
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Precinct - BBC Session 31/07/1979
Last played on
Who's In Here With Me - BBC Session 31/07/1979
The Cravats
Who's In Here With Me - BBC Session 31/07/1979
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Jingo Bells
The Cravats
Jingo Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v88m0.jpglink
Jingo Bells
Last played on
Pressure Sells - BBC Session 31/07/1979
The Cravats
Pressure Sells - BBC Session 31/07/1979
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Pressure Sells - BBC Session 31/07/1979
Last played on
Ice Cubist - BBC Session 10/08/1981
The Cravats
Ice Cubist - BBC Session 10/08/1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Ice Cubist - BBC Session 10/08/1981
Last played on
Fireman - BBC Session 10/08/1981
The Cravats
Fireman - BBC Session 10/08/1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Fireman - BBC Session 10/08/1981
Last played on
You're Driving Me (BBC Session 23/09/2014)
The Cravats
You're Driving Me (BBC Session 23/09/2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
You're Driving Me (BBC Session 23/09/2014)
Last played on
Triplex Zone (David Jensen Session 23/09/1980)
The Cravats
Triplex Zone (David Jensen Session 23/09/1980)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Still (David Jensen Session 23/09/80)
The Cravats
Still (David Jensen Session 23/09/80)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v889p.jpglink
Still (David Jensen Session 23/09/80)
Last played on
