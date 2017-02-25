Hot Leg were an English rock band led by The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins. The band consisted of Hawkins, Pete Rinaldi (of Anchorhead), Samuel SJ Stokes (formerly of The Thieves) and Darby Todd (from Protect the Beat). Their debut album Red Light Fever was recorded in London in early 2008, and was released on 9 February 2009 by Barbecue Rock Records.