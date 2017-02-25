Hot LegFormed 2007
Hot Leg were an English rock band led by The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins. The band consisted of Hawkins, Pete Rinaldi (of Anchorhead), Samuel SJ Stokes (formerly of The Thieves) and Darby Todd (from Protect the Beat). Their debut album Red Light Fever was recorded in London in early 2008, and was released on 9 February 2009 by Barbecue Rock Records.
NEANDERTHAL MAN
HOT LEGS
NEANDERTHAL MAN
NEANDERTHAL MAN
Whichever Way You Wanna Get It
Hot Leg
Whichever Way You Wanna Get It
Whichever Way You Wanna Get It
Last played on
You Can't Hurt Me Any More
Hot Leg
You Can't Hurt Me Any More
You Can't Hurt Me Any More
Last played on
I've Met Jesus
Hot Leg
I've Met Jesus
I've Met Jesus
Last played on
Cocktails
Hot Leg
Cocktails
Cocktails
Last played on
