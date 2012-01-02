Jeff FenholtBorn 1951
Jeff Fenholt
1951
Jeff Fenholt Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Craig "Jeff" Fenholt (born 1951) is an American singer best known for his performance as the title character in the original Broadway theatre adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar and for his appearance on the cover of "Time Magazine". In later years, Fenholt would gain notoriety as a Christian evangelist and singer, as well as controversy over his involvement with the English heavy metal band Black Sabbath.
Gethsemane
