TEEN is an American alternative rock band formed in Brooklyn, New York in 2010. The group consists of Kristina "Teeny" Lieberson, former keyboardist for the Brooklyn band Here We Go Magic, her two sisters Katherine and Lizzie, and Boshra AlSaadi. The Lieberson sisters, daughters of noted composer Peter Lieberson, hail originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia.
In 2015, TEEN toured with Will Butler of Arcade Fire.
TEEN Tracks
