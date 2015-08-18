Seventeen Evergreen
Seventeen Evergreen
Seventeen Evergreen Biography (Wikipedia)
Seventeen Evergreen is a San Francisco based duo, composed of Caleb Pate and Nephi Evans, which stylistically weaves psychedelic rock with electronic experimentation. They record on their own Pacific Radio Fire imprint and license material to UK label, Lucky Number Music—also home to Sebastien Tellier. Life Embarrasses Me On Planet Earth, their debut album, was released in the U.S. in 2005. Lucky Number Music released a remixed version in 2007 and distributed it in Europe and Japan.
The band has garnered a following in Europe and has appeared on Rob Da Bank's BBC Radio 1 show, and on BBC 6 Music. They played at the 2007 End Of The Road Festival in Dorset, England.
Seventeen Evergreen Tracks
Natural World
Seventeen Evergreen
Natural World
Natural World
Observatory Crest
Seventeen Evergreen
Observatory Crest
Observatory Crest
Sinking Sun
Seventeen Evergreen
Sinking Sun
Sinking Sun
President Clavioline
Seventeen Evergreen
President Clavioline
President Clavioline
President Clavioline (Radio Mix)
Seventeen Evergreen
President Clavioline (Radio Mix)
President Clavioline (Radio Mix)
Dancespider
Seventeen Evergreen
Dancespider
Dancespider
Haven't Been Yourself (Bless Beats remix)
Seventeen Evergreen
Haven't Been Yourself (Bless Beats remix)
Polarity Song
Seventeen Evergreen
Polarity Song
Polarity Song
Music is the Wine
Seventeen Evergreen
Music is the Wine
Music is the Wine
