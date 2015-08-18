Seventeen Evergreen is a San Francisco based duo, composed of Caleb Pate and Nephi Evans, which stylistically weaves psychedelic rock with electronic experimentation. They record on their own Pacific Radio Fire imprint and license material to UK label, Lucky Number Music—also home to Sebastien Tellier. Life Embarrasses Me On Planet Earth, their debut album, was released in the U.S. in 2005. Lucky Number Music released a remixed version in 2007 and distributed it in Europe and Japan.

The band has garnered a following in Europe and has appeared on Rob Da Bank's BBC Radio 1 show, and on BBC 6 Music. They played at the 2007 End Of The Road Festival in Dorset, England.