Niki ReiserBorn 12 May 1958
Niki Reiser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8207f75c-eeaf-48f6-b549-5bb0dff2626f
Niki Reiser Biography (Wikipedia)
Niki Reiser (born 12 May 1958) is a Swiss film score composer and flautist. He is considered one of the most outstanding film composers of the German-speaking countries, winning the German Film Award five times. His debut was in 1986 the score for the film Du mich auch, directed by Dani Levy, for whom he has composed all further scores. He had his breakthrough with the music for the film Beyond Silence, directed by Caroline Link in 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Niki Reiser Tracks
Sort by
Africa Europe
Niki Reiser
Africa Europe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Africa Europe
Last played on
Niki Reiser Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist