Lew Tabackin
Lew Tabackin Biography (Wikipedia)
Lewis Barry Tabackin (born March 26, 1940) is an American jazz flautist and tenor saxophonist. He is married to pianist Toshiko Akiyoshi with whom he has co-led large ensembles since the 1970s.
