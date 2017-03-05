BarkmarketFormed 1987. Disbanded 1997
Barkmarket
1987
Barkmarket Biography (Wikipedia)
Barkmarket was a rock music group formed in New York City in 1987. Personnel were singer/guitarist and main songwriter Dave Sardy, bass guitarist John Nowlin and drummer Rock Savage.
Barkmarket's music was usually loud and aggressive, touching on many styles (most prominently including heavy metal, hardcore punk and noise rock), but not resting definitely in any one genre.
Barkmarket Tracks
Visible Cow
Barkmarket
Visible Cow
Visible Cow
Whipping Boy (John Peel Session)
Barkmarket
Whipping Boy (John Peel Session)
I don't Like You
Barkmarket
I don't Like You
