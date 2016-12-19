Willy RussellBorn 23 August 1947
Willy Russell
1947-08-23
Willy Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
William Russell (born 23 August 1947) is an English dramatist, lyricist and composer. His best known works are Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine, Blood Brothers and Our Day Out.
Any Father
Willy Russell
Any Father
Any Father
Pink Lambrusco
Willy Russell
Pink Lambrusco
Pink Lambrusco
Tell Me It's Not True
Willy Russell
Tell Me It's Not True
Tell Me It's Not True
