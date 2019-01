Ut originated from New York City's downtown no wave scene, forming in December 1978. The inheritors of the fertile collision between rock, free jazz, and the avant-garde that first manifested itself in the Velvet Underground, Ut soon became a serious force within the New York music scene.

