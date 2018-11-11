UtFormed 1978
Ut originated from New York City's downtown no wave scene, forming in December 1978. The inheritors of the fertile collision between rock, free jazz, and the avant-garde that first manifested itself in the Velvet Underground, Ut soon became a serious force within the New York music scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Surgery
Ut
Surgery
Surgery
Last played on
Sham Shack
Ut
Sham Shack
Sham Shack
Last played on
Evangelist (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1987)
Ut
Evangelist (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1987)
Safe Burning (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1987)
Ut
Safe Burning (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1987)
Hotel (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1987)
Ut
Hotel (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1987)
Hotel (Radio 1 Session, 22 Dec 1987)
Pheonix (Radio 1 Session, 15 May 1984)
Last played on
Ut
Pheonix (Radio 1 Session, 15 May 1984)
Pheonix (Radio 1 Session, 15 May 1984)
Last played on
Confidential (Radio 1 Session, 15 May 1984)
Last played on
Ut
Confidential (Radio 1 Session, 15 May 1984)
Confidential (Radio 1 Session, 15 May 1984)
Last played on
Tell It (Atomatic Energy Pattern)
Last played on
Ut
Tell It (Atomatic Energy Pattern)
Tell It (Atomatic Energy Pattern)
Last played on
