Christiane OelzeBorn 9 October 1963
Christiane Oelze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81fa07dd-d8c0-4dc8-b6ce-fed22e2585ff
Christiane Oelze Biography (Wikipedia)
Christiane Oelze (born October 9, 1963) is a German soprano. From 2003 to 2008, she taught singing at the Robert Schumann Hochschule Düsseldorf.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christiane Oelze Tracks
Sort by
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
Engelbert Humperdinck, Ann Murray, Gwyneth Jones, Edita Gruberová, Barbara Bonney, Christiane Oelze, Staatskapelle Dresden & Chor der Staatsoper Dresden
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255py8.jpglink
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
Composer
Last played on
4 Lieder, Op.12
Anton Webern
4 Lieder, Op.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrs.jpglink
4 Lieder, Op.12
Last played on
Cantata no. 1 Op.29 for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Anton Webern
Cantata no. 1 Op.29 for soprano, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrs.jpglink
Cantata no. 1 Op.29 for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
String Quartet. No 2, Op. 10
Arnold Schoenberg
String Quartet. No 2, Op. 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
String Quartet. No 2, Op. 10
Last played on
Woiwode der Zigeuner (Der Zigeunerbaron)
Johann Strauss II
Woiwode der Zigeuner (Der Zigeunerbaron)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Woiwode der Zigeuner (Der Zigeunerbaron)
Last played on
3 Poems for voice and piano [1899-1903] (feat. Eric Schneider & Christiane Oelze)
Anton Webern
3 Poems for voice and piano [1899-1903] (feat. Eric Schneider & Christiane Oelze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrs.jpglink
3 Poems for voice and piano [1899-1903] (feat. Eric Schneider & Christiane Oelze)
Last played on
Mass in C Minor, K427 (Credo) (feat. Jennifer Larmore, Peter Kooij, Philippe Herreweghe, Christiane Oelze, Collegium Vocale Gent & Scot Weir)
Orchestre des Champs‐Élysées
Mass in C Minor, K427 (Credo) (feat. Jennifer Larmore, Peter Kooij, Philippe Herreweghe, Christiane Oelze, Collegium Vocale Gent & Scot Weir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkypq.jpglink
Mass in C Minor, K427 (Credo) (feat. Jennifer Larmore, Peter Kooij, Philippe Herreweghe, Christiane Oelze, Collegium Vocale Gent & Scot Weir)
Last played on
Missa Solemnis In B Flat Minor For Soloists, Chorus, Organ And Orchestra [1854]
Anton Bruckner
Missa Solemnis In B Flat Minor For Soloists, Chorus, Organ And Orchestra [1854]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Missa Solemnis In B Flat Minor For Soloists, Chorus, Organ And Orchestra [1854]
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej3fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-10T12:35:16
10
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 67
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e86mbp
Royal Albert Hall
2004-09-05T12:35:16
5
Sep
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efxd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-20T12:35:16
20
Jul
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6jgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-22T12:35:16
22
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epx8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-20T12:35:16
20
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Christiane Oelze Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist