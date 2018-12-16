Orchestre ColonneFormed 1873
Orchestre Colonne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1873
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81f8f40f-0cd4-4961-9415-b8d2c982868e
Orchestre Colonne Biography (Wikipedia)
The Colonne Orchestra is a French symphony orchestra, founded in 1873 by the violinist and conductor Édouard Colonne.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orchestre Colonne Tracks
Sort by
Danse des aigles
Bechara El-Khoury
Danse des aigles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danse des aigles
Last played on
Back to artist