Abney Park
1997
Abney Park
Abney Park, a steampunk band based in Seattle, was responsible for initiating the steampunk musical subculture, transforming steampunk from a little known literary genre to a popular movement, and inspiring many later steampunk bands, writers and craftsmen. Their name comes from Abney Park Cemetery in London (UK). Formerly a goth band, Abney Park has transformed their look and sound and has been called the "quintessential" spokespeople of steampunk culture.
Airship Pirate
Abney Park
Abney Park - Airship Pirate
Abney Park - Airship Pirate
