Kerstin Margareta Meyer (born April 3, 1928) is a mezzo-soprano from Stockholm, Sweden.

Meyer studied singing in Stockholm with Adelaide von Skilondz, at the Salzburg Mozarteum, and in Siena, Rome, and Vienna. Her debut was at the Royal Swedish Opera in 1952 as Azucena in Verdi's Il trovatore. She has remained closely associated with that company, but also performed frequently with the Hamburg State Opera, appearing there in the title role of Bizet's Carmen (1959) and creating the roles of Mrs. Claiborne in Gunther Schuller's The Visitation (1966), Alice Arden in Alexander Goehr's Arden Must Die (1967), and Gertrude in Humphrey Searle's Hamlet (1968). In 1960 she made her debut at Covent Garden as Didon in Les Troyens by Hector Berlioz, and later performed Octavian in Der Rosenkavalier by Richard Strauss and Clytemnestra in the same composer's Elektra (1975–76, conducted by Rudolf Kempe and Colin Davis).[citation needed] In György Ligeti's Le Grand Macabre (1978) she created the role of Amando/Spermando.