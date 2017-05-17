EquationUK folk group. Formed September 1994. Disbanded 2006
Equation
1994-09
Equation Biography (Wikipedia)
Equation were a young Devon-based folk band formed in 1995 to combine the core talents of the Lakeman Brothers with Kathryn Roberts and Kate Rusby, later replaced for a spell by Cara Dillon. The band remains an unsung supergroup of the contemporary British folk rock scene of the 1990s as its members went on to become award winning recording artists in their own right.
Their first single He loves me was originally released in 1996 on the Blanco Y Negro-WEA label and was followed by four studio albums.
The Times newspaper reviewed their first official album release Hazy Daze in 1998, scoring 7/10 and giving a favourable comparison to Fairport Convention.
Equation Tracks
He Loves Me
Equation
He Loves Me
He Loves Me
I'll Say A Prayer For You
Equation
I'll Say A Prayer For You
I'll Say A Prayer For You
Hard Underground
Equation
Hard Underground
Hard Underground
Let Him Cry
Equation
Let Him Cry
Let Him Cry
Can't Cry Hard Enough
Equation
Can't Cry Hard Enough
Cloths of Heaven
Equation
Cloths of Heaven
Cloths of Heaven
Golden Bird
Equation
Golden Bird
Golden Bird
Return to Me
Equation
Return to Me
Return to Me
Strange Love
Equation
Strange Love
Strange Love
