Equation were a young Devon-based folk band formed in 1995 to combine the core talents of the Lakeman Brothers with Kathryn Roberts and Kate Rusby, later replaced for a spell by Cara Dillon. The band remains an unsung supergroup of the contemporary British folk rock scene of the 1990s as its members went on to become award winning recording artists in their own right.

Their first single He loves me was originally released in 1996 on the Blanco Y Negro-WEA label and was followed by four studio albums.

The Times newspaper reviewed their first official album release Hazy Daze in 1998, scoring 7/10 and giving a favourable comparison to Fairport Convention.