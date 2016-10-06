Tony ScottDutch rapper Peter van der Bosch. Born 2 October 1971
1971-10-02
Peter van den Bosch (born 2 October 1971), better known as Tony Scott, is a Dutch rapper and musician of Surinamese descent. He became internationally known for his hip house music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
