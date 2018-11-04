Harold Dorman (December 23, 1926 – October 8, 1988) was an American rock and roll singer and songwriter.

Harold Kenneth Dorman was born in Drew, Mississippi. He wrote a song called "Mountain of Love", which he released as a single in 1960 on the Rita record label. The song became a hit in the U.S., reaching No. 7 on the R&B singles chart and No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Though it was Dorman's only hit record, it proved to be a popular song for covers; Charley Pride, Johnny Rivers, and Ronnie Dove all hit the U.S. chart with the song, and it was also recorded by Bruce Springsteen, The Beach Boys, Tommy Cash, and Narvel Felts.

He also wrote three songs for country music and blues singer pianist Moon Mullican in the early 1960s. These songs are the blues song "Mr Tears"; the honky tonk ballad "Just to be With You"; and the bluesy country drinking song "This Glass I Hold".

Dorman died in October 1988, at the age of 61.

Bear Family Records posthumously reissued an album of Dorman's recordings in 1999.