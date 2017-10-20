Khujo GoodieBorn 13 March 1972
Khujo Goodie
1972-03-13
Khujo Goodie Biography (Wikipedia)
Khujo a.k.a. Khujo Goodie (born Willie Edward Knighton Jr.; March 13, 1972) is an American hip hop musician. He is one-fourth of Goodie Mob (along with T-Mo, Cee-Lo, and Big Gipp), and one-half of The Lumberjacks (with T-Mo).
Gasoline Dreams (feat. Khujo Goodie)
OutKast
Gasoline Dreams (feat. Khujo Goodie)
Gasoline Dreams (feat. Khujo Goodie)
