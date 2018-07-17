John SandersEnglish organist and conductor. Born 23 November 1933. Died 23 December 2003
John Sanders
1933-11-23
John Sanders Biography (Wikipedia)
John Derek Sanders OBE, FRCO (23 November 1933 – 23 December 2003) was an English organist, conductor, choir trainer and composer. He was organist of Gloucester Cathedral from 1967 to 1994, and director of the Three Choirs Festival from 1968 to 1994.
John Sanders Tracks
Evening on Severn (Gloucestershire Visions, No 4)
John Sanders
Evening on Severn (Gloucestershire Visions, No 4)
Evening on Severn (Gloucestershire Visions, No 4)
Last played on
Jubilate
John Sanders
Jubilate
Jubilate
Last played on
