Collabro are a UK-based musical theatre group and winners of the eighth series of Britain's Got Talent in 2014. The group consists of Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J. Redgrave, and previously, Richard Hadfield until his departure from the band in June 2016. Collabro was voted the UK's favourite Britain's Got Talent Winners in a National Poll.

The band have a following who they refer to as their "Collaborators" and famous fans include Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix. Their debut album Stars was released on 18 August 2014 and debuted at number one in the UK. They also had second album called Act 2, which debuted at number 2, and their third album, Home, was released on 3 March 2017 and debuted at number 7. They now also have a fourth album that came out on 31 August 2018 called Road to the Royal Albert Hall.