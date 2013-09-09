Ilse von AlpenheimBorn 11 February 1927
Ilse von Alpenheim
1927-02-11
Ilse von Alpenheim Biography (Wikipedia)
Ilse von Alpenheim (born February 11, 1927) is an Austrian pianist.
Ilse von Alpenheim Tracks
Fantasie in C major, D 934 (excerpt)
Franz Schubert
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-10T12:52:19
10
Sep
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
