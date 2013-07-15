Tiffany Lynn Alvord (born December 11, 1992) is an American singer, songwriter and actress. She has been cited as one of YouTube's first "home-grown celebrities". She has a large social presence on YouTube with over 600 million video views and over 3 million subscribers. Alvord also has a strong following on social media sites including more than 2.6 million Facebook fans and over 350 thousand Twitter followers. In December 2012, Alvord performed in Times Square on the Nivea stage with Carly Rae Jepsen, Train, PSY and Taylor Swift as part of the 2012 New Year's Eve celebration. In addition to her musical career she has also starred in the movie School Spirits and tv show Guilty Party.