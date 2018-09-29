Mack WildsBorn 15 July 1989
Mack Wilds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01kxw0l.jpg
1989-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81e5f09c-7924-4bcf-a94c-78ec3b93b73a
Mack Wilds Biography (Wikipedia)
Tristan Paul Mack Wilds is an American actor, singer-songwriter, and record producer. Wilds is credited as Tristan Wilds as an actor and Mack Wilds as a recording artist. He is known for his roles as Michael Lee on the HBO original drama series, The Wire, and as Dixon Wilson on the CW teen drama series, 90210. He was also featured in the Adele music video for "Hello". His debut album, New York: A Love Story was released on September 30, 2013 and was nominated for the Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards in 2014. Wilds' second album was released on April 7, 2017.
Mack Wilds Performances & Interviews
Mack Wilds Tracks
Henny
Mack Wilds
Henny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kxw0l.jpglink
Henny
Last played on
Own It vs. Data
Mack Wilds
Own It vs. Data
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kxw0l.jpglink
Own It vs. Data
Last played on
My Crib vs. Si Lazima
Mack Wilds
My Crib vs. Si Lazima
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kxw0l.jpglink
My Crib vs. Si Lazima
Last played on
Keepin It Real
Mack Wilds
Keepin It Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kxw0l.jpglink
Keepin It Real
Last played on
Love In the 90z
Mack Wilds
Love In the 90z
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kxw0l.jpglink
Love In the 90z
Last played on
Act Like That (feat. Mack Wilds)
Bridget Kelly
Act Like That (feat. Mack Wilds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kxw0l.jpglink
Act Like That (feat. Mack Wilds)
Last played on
My Crib
Mack Wilds
My Crib
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kxw0l.jpglink
My Crib
Last played on
Own It
Mack Wilds
Own It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kxw0l.jpglink
Own It
Last played on
My Cribb (Remix) (feat. Pusha T)
Mack Wilds
My Cribb (Remix) (feat. Pusha T)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7g1.jpglink
My Cribb (Remix) (feat. Pusha T)
Last played on
