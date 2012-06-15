School is Cool is a Belgian baroque-pop band founded in September 2009.

On 28 November 2009 School is Cool won the audience award and the third prize awarded by the jury on 'FrappantPOP', an Antwerp initiative searching for promising new musicians. This was their third performance with five members in the band.

Only four months later, 28 March 2010, the band was declared winner of Humo's Rock Rally, an important Belgian Rock contest that previously introduced dEUS, Das Pop and The Black Box Revelation, among others.

School is Cool introduced their debut single "New Kids in Town" on Belgian national radio, Studio Brussel, on 22 April 2010, and they produced their own video clip on a limited budget. The single was number one for six weeks in the radio chart, De Afrekening.

In the summer of 2010 School is Cool started performing on countless festivals all over Belgium, these included Genk On Stage, Cirque@taque, Boomtown, Dranouter, Marktrock, Maanrock and Pukkelpop, all with hugely positive reviews.