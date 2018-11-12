Ohio PlayersFormed 1959. Disbanded 1997
Ohio Players
1959
Ohio Players Biography (Wikipedia)
Ohio Players were an American funk, soul music and R&B band, most popular in the 1970s. They are best known for their songs "Fire" and "Love Rollercoaster".
Gold certifications, records selling at least five hundred thousand copies, were awarded to the singles "Funky Worm", "Skin Tight", "Fire", and "Love Rollercoaster"; as well as their albums Skin Tight, Fire, and Honey.
On August 17, 2013, Ohio Players were inducted into the inaugural class of the Official R&B Music Hall of Fame that took place at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ohio Players Performances & Interviews
The Funk & Soul Years - 1973
Craig takes you back to 1973 for The Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Al Green, Ann Peebles and The Ohio Players.
The Funk & Soul Years - 1973
Ohio Players Tracks
Fire
Ohio Players
Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Fire
Last played on
Who'd She Coo
Ohio Players
Who'd She Coo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Who'd She Coo
Last played on
Love Rollercoaster
Ohio Players
Love Rollercoaster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Love Rollercoaster
Last played on
Pride And Vanity
Ohio Players
Pride And Vanity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Pride And Vanity
Last played on
Born To Hustle
Ohio Players
Born To Hustle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Born To Hustle
Last played on
Rollercoaster of Love
Ohio Players
Rollercoaster of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Rollercoaster of Love
Last played on
Time Slips Away
Ohio Players
Time Slips Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Time Slips Away
Last played on
Fopp
Ohio Players
Fopp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Fopp
Last played on
Here Today And Gone Tomorrow
Ohio Players
Here Today And Gone Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Here Today And Gone Tomorrow
Last played on
Heaven Must Be Like This
Ohio Players
Heaven Must Be Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Heaven Must Be Like This
Last played on
Skin Tight
Ohio Players
Skin Tight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Skin Tight
Last played on
Jive Turkey
Ohio Players
Jive Turkey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Jive Turkey
Last played on
Funky Worm
Ohio Players
Funky Worm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Funky Worm
Last played on
O-H-I-O
Ohio Players
O-H-I-O
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
O-H-I-O
Last played on
Paint Me
Ohio Players
Paint Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Paint Me
Last played on
Alone
Ohio Players
Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Alone
Last played on
Sweet Sticky Thing
Ohio Players
Sweet Sticky Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrly.jpglink
Sweet Sticky Thing
Last played on
