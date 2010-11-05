KoopaUK indie rock band. Formed 2000
Koopa
2000
Koopa Biography (Wikipedia)
Koopa is a rock band from Sible Hedingham, near Colchester, Essex, England. The band formed in 2000 by the brothers Stuart Cooper (drums) and Oliver "Ollie" Cooper (vocals and guitar), plus Joe Murphy (vocals, bass, production). The band became the first act to have a Top 40 UK Singles Chart hit based on download sales only, and the first act to have a charting single without being signed to a record label, both facilitated by then-recent changes to rules for eligibility for the singles chart.
Koopa Tracks
Livin' Everything
Koopa
Livin' Everything
Livin' Everything
