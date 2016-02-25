Ferdinand DavidGerman violinist and composer. Born 19 June 1810. Died 18 July 1873
Ferdinand David
1810-06-19
Ferdinand David Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferdinand David (19 June 1810 – 18 July 1873) was a German virtuoso violinist and composer.
Trombone concertino in E flat major Op.4
Andante and scherzo capriccioso, Op 16
Quartet in A minor: 1st mvt
Trombone Concertino, Op 4
