Johannes LupiBorn 1506. Died 10 December 1539
Johannes Lupi
1506
Johannes Lupi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Leleu, most commonly known by the latinized version of his name, Johannes Lupi (c. 1506 – December 20, 1539), was a Franco-Flemish composer of the Renaissance. A representative of the generation after Josquin, he was a minor but skilled composer of polyphony who was mainly active in Cambrai.
Johannes Lupi Tracks
Benedictus Dominus Deus
Johannes Lupi
Benedictus Dominus Deus
Benedictus Dominus Deus
Ergone Conticuit
Johannes Lupi
Ergone Conticuit
Ergone Conticuit
