Get the Blessing (previously known as The Blessing) are a jazz rock quartet based in Bristol, England, active since 2000. They were formed when Jim Barr (bass) and Clive Deamer (drums), the rhythm section from the trip hop group Portishead, teamed up with Jake McMurchie (saxophone) and Pete Judge (trumpet) over their mutual appreciation of Ornette Coleman. To date, they have released six albums; their debut All is Yes won best album at the 2008 BBC Jazz Awards. Their most recent album, Bristopia, was released in 2018.
Get the Blessing
Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown
Last played on
Not With Standing
Get the Blessing
Not With Standing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not With Standing
Last played on
Pentopia (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2012)
Get the Blessing
Pentopia (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2012)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OC DC (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2012)
Get the Blessing
OC DC (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2012)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OC DC (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2012)
Low Earth orbit (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2012)
Get the Blessing
Low Earth orbit (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2012)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If It Can It Will
Get the Blessing
If It Can It Will
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If It Can It Will
Last played on
Life's Too Short To Be Shy
Get the Blessing
Life's Too Short To Be Shy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bm.jpglink
Life's Too Short To Be Shy
Last played on
Einstein Action Figures
Get the Blessing
Einstein Action Figures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Einstein Action Figures
Last played on
Phaenomena
Get the Blessing
Phaenomena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phaenomena
Last played on
Americano Meccano
Get the Blessing
Americano Meccano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Americano Meccano
Last played on
Carapace
Get the Blessing
Carapace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carapace
Last played on
Green Herring
Get the Blessing
Green Herring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Herring
Last played on
Cornish Native
Get the Blessing
Cornish Native
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cornish Native
Last played on
Antilope
Get the Blessing
Antilope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antilope
Last played on
Numbers
Get the Blessing
Numbers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Numbers
Last played on
Corniche
Get the Blessing
Corniche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Corniche
Last played on
The Word For Moonlight is Moonlight
Get the Blessing
The Word For Moonlight is Moonlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luposcope
Get the Blessing
Luposcope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luposcope
Last played on
Quiet
Get the Blessing
Quiet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrv9p.jpglink
Quiet
Last played on
Little Ease
Get the Blessing
Little Ease
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Ease
Last played on
Low Earth Orbit
Get the Blessing
Low Earth Orbit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Low Earth Orbit
Last played on
Bleach Cake
Get the Blessing
Bleach Cake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bleach Cake
Last played on
OC DC
Get the Blessing
OC DC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OC DC
Last played on
9
Mar
2019
Get the Blessing
Black Box, Belfast, UK
