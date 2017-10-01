Northern Uproar are an indie rock band from Heald Green, Stockport, Greater Manchester. They formed in 1995 and initially disbanded in 1999. The band reunited in 2006 and recorded two more studio albums and a live album. They have released four studio albums and a number of singles, several of which charted in the UK Singles Chart. Their biggest selling single was the double A-sided "From A Window" / "This Morning", which peaked in the UK's Top 20 in February 1996.