Valentina Evgenievna Lisitsa (Ukrainian: Валенти́на Євге́нівна Лиси́ця, Valentyna Yevgenivna Lysytsya,; born 11 December 1973) is a Ukrainian-American pianist. She previously resided in North Carolina before moving to Canada, and then to France.

Lisitsa is among the most frequently viewed pianists on YouTube – particularly of her recordings of Romantic Era virtuoso piano composers, including Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Lisitsa independently launched her career on social media, without initially signing with a tour promoter or record company.