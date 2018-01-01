Elena RogerBorn 27 October 1974
Elena Roger
1974-10-27
Elena Roger Biography
Elena Silvia Roger (born October 27, 1974, Buenos Aires, Argentina ) is an Argentine actress who won the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Édith Piaf in Piaf. She has also appeared in the West End in Evita, Boeing-Boeing, and Passion.
I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You
Elena Roger
I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You
I'd Be Surprisingly Good For You
Buenos Aires
Elena Roger
Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Elena Roger
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
