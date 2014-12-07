Mickey RokerBorn 9 March 1932. Died 22 May 2017
Mickey Roker
1932-03-09
Mickey Roker Biography (Wikipedia)
Granville William "Mickey" Roker (September 3, 1932 – May 22, 2017) was an American jazz drummer.
Mickey Roker Tracks
Rosa Mae
Mary Lou Williams
Rosa Mae
Rosa Mae
The Courtship
Benny Carter
The Courtship
The Courtship
