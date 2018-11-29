Marc Benno (born July 1, 1947, Dallas, Texas) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Benno was a member of the Asylum Choir with Leon Russell in the late 1960s. He launched a solo career in the early 1970s, with the 1972 album Ambush being his most commercially successful. He wrote the song "Rock 'n Roll Me Again", which was recorded by the band The System for the soundtrack of the 1985 film Beverly Hills Cop; the soundtrack won a Grammy Award. Benno also worked with musicians such as the Doors, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Clarence White and Rita Coolidge. Benno was the second guitar player on several tracks for the Doors' album L.A. Woman, alongside Robby Krieger.