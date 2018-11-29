Marc BennoBorn 1 July 1947
Marc Benno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81c1d25a-e71d-4367-ad31-70c03924b551
Marc Benno Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Benno (born July 1, 1947, Dallas, Texas) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Benno was a member of the Asylum Choir with Leon Russell in the late 1960s. He launched a solo career in the early 1970s, with the 1972 album Ambush being his most commercially successful. He wrote the song "Rock 'n Roll Me Again", which was recorded by the band The System for the soundtrack of the 1985 film Beverly Hills Cop; the soundtrack won a Grammy Award. Benno also worked with musicians such as the Doors, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Clarence White and Rita Coolidge. Benno was the second guitar player on several tracks for the Doors' album L.A. Woman, alongside Robby Krieger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marc Benno Tracks
Sort by
Speak Your Mind
Marc Benno
Speak Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speak Your Mind
Last played on
Marc Benno Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist