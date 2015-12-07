Sea WolfFormed 2003
Sea Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tyb3q.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81be1ffb-da44-4449-abdb-40d5b34192f9
Sea Wolf Biography (Wikipedia)
Sea Wolf is a band led by Alex Brown Church, an indie folk musician based in Los Angeles, California.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sea Wolf Tracks
Sort by
The Violet Hour
Sea Wolf
The Violet Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyb3q.jpglink
The Violet Hour
Last played on
You're A Wolf
Sea Wolf
You're A Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyb3q.jpglink
You're A Wolf
Last played on
Winter's Heir
Sea Wolf
Winter's Heir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyb3q.jpglink
Winter's Heir
Last played on
Sea Wolf Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist