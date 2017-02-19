Jasbinder Singh "Jas" Mann (born 24 April 1971) is a British songwriter, musician, singer, record producer and film producer. He was lead singer of Babylon Zoo, known for their 1996 UK chart-topping single "Spaceman" and #6 album The Boy with the X-Ray Eyes. He has produced/distributed over 20 feature films, including the BAFTA-winning documentary The Imposter, and was executive producer of Simon Pegg's A Fantastic Fear of Everything.[citation needed]