Mouth & MacNeal Biography (Wikipedia)
Mouth & MacNeal was a pop duo from the Netherlands. They are best known for their million selling recording of "How Do You Do" in 1972, which topped the Dutch chart and became a US top ten hit, and for representing the Netherlands at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing third with the song "I See a Star", which went on to become a UK top ten hit.
Mouth & MacNeal Tracks
I See A Star
Mouth & MacNeal
I See A Star
I See A Star
Ik Zie Een Ster
Mouth & MacNeal
Ik Zie Een Ster
Ik Zie Een Ster
