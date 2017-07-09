Imajin is an American R&B boy band that is known for their hit "Shorty (You Keep Playing With My Mind)" featuring Keith Murray. The group also made a version of this song with (rapper) Mr. Cheeks of the rap group The Lost Boyz. This single peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 20 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and number 22 in the UK Singles Chart in 1998. The band was originally put together by record producer Bert Price and inspired by past boy bands such as Jackson 5, New Edition, Hi-Five, Immature, and Mint Condition. Original credited band members included Jamal Hampton (who was later replaced by Tony Royster Jr.), Talib Kareem, Olamide Faison, and John Fitch. Faison is the younger brother of Donald Faison of the television series Scrubs. Imajin credited themselves to being a true boy band and are different because each member played an instrument. Jamal "J Star" Hampton and Tony Royster played the drums, Talib Kareem the keyboard, and Olamide Faison played the guitar while John Fitch (now known as Jean Lephare) played the bass guitar. After the first album, the group split and John and Olamide made a duo called JizLams. During the hiatus, Talib continued to produce songs for various artists such as Solange Knowles. Jamal Hampton changed his name to J Star while pursuing a solo career. The group continues to produce and sing music together as "Imajin".