The Pointer SistersFormed 1969
The Pointer Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pointer Sisters are an American R&B singing group from Oakland, California, who achieved mainstream success during the 1970s and 1980s. Spanning over four decades, their repertoire has included such diverse genres as pop, disco, jazz, electronic music, bebop, blues, soul, funk, dance, country and rock. The Pointer Sisters have won three Grammy Awards and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. The group had 13 US top 20 hits between 1973 and 1985.
The group had its origins when sisters June and Bonnie Pointer began performing in clubs in 1969 as "Pointers, a Pair". The line-up grew to a trio when sister Anita Pointer joined them. They got a record deal with Atlantic Records and released several unsuccessful singles. The trio grew to a quartet when sister Ruth joined in December 1972. They then signed with Blue Thumb Records, recorded their debut album, and began seeing more success, winning a Grammy Award in 1975 for Best Country Vocal Performance for "Fairytale" (1974). Bonnie left the group in 1978 to commence a solo career with modest success.
The Pointer Sisters Tracks
Sort by
I'm So Excited
Slow Hand
Jump (For My Love)
Jump
Automatic
He's So Shy
Latest The Pointer Sisters News
The Pointer Sisters Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sister Sledge chat to Clare Crane about the upcoming film of their lives
-
Billy Ocean
-
"There was a backlash because... the record companies didn't have as much control as they had formally had..."
-
Sister Sledge join Lauren in the studio
-
Johnnie Walker pays tribute to Joni Sledge
-
Billy Ocean | "I think now everybody's looking for a change, black, white, green... everybody"
-
Billy Ocean: In Conversation
-
Billy Ocean
-
Sister Sledge
-
Sister Sledge