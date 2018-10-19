Placebo70s Belgian jazz/funk band led by Marc Moulin. Formed 1971. Disbanded 1976
Placebo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/81b9963b-7ff7-47f7-9afb-fe454d8db43c
Placebo Tracks
Sort by
Dag Madam Merci
Placebo
Dag Madam Merci
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dag Madam Merci
Last played on
Balek
Placebo
Balek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balek
Last played on
Humpty Dumpty
Placebo
Humpty Dumpty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humpty Dumpty
Last played on
Inner City Blues
Placebo
Inner City Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01z2pr4.jpglink
Inner City Blues
Last played on
Loud Like Love
Placebo
Loud Like Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01l4n89.jpglink
Loud Like Love
Last played on
Placebo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The team designing football crests for bands
-
Thirty Seconds to Mars
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir in session
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Paranoid Android'
-
Jared Leto talks Live Lounge preparation with Grimmy
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
Radiohead
-
Colin Greenwood: An Afternoon with Q-Tip
-
The time Thom Yorke introduced James Brown live at the Hollywood Bowl
-
Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlights
Back to artist