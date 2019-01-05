Mo' Horizons is a duo of DJs from Hannover, Germany. Their music can be described as a mixture of downtempo, acid-jazz, nu jazz, soul, funk, dub, trip hop, big beat, bossa nova, boogaloo and drum'n'bass. They first came to prominence on various compilation albums, including the Buddha Bar series. They are known for their extensive use of sampling and modern production techniques in Latin jazz. They are also known for recording a Portuguese version of the classic hit Hit The Road Jack.

Their tracks were remixed by many DJs, including Nicola Conte, Swag, Skeewiff, Bobby Hughes, Only Child and DJ Day.

Mo' Horizons were initially signed by the 'Stereo Deluxe' label. After releasing their fourth studio album, Mo' Horizons decided to create their own label, Agogo Records. Apart from releasing their own albums, the label also looks for new talent from around the world, in order to help them with their first releases.