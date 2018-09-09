Carl AndersonBorn 27 February 1945. Died 23 February 2004
Carl Anderson
1945-02-27
Carl Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlton Earl "Carl" Anderson (February 27, 1945 – February 23, 2004) was an American singer, film and theatre actor best known for his portrayal of Judas Iscariot in the Broadway and film versions of the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Anderson and singer-actress Gloria Loring performed the duet "Friends and Lovers," which reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1986.
Carl Anderson Tracks
Buttercup
Carl Anderson
Buttercup
Buttercup
Last played on
Magic
Carl Anderson
Magic
Magic
Last played on
Children Of A Lesser God
Carl Anderson
Children Of A Lesser God
Children Of A Lesser God
Last played on
Silver Lining
Carl Anderson
Silver Lining
Silver Lining
Last played on
Heaven On Their Minds
Carl Anderson
Heaven On Their Minds
Heaven On Their Minds
Last played on
Carl Anderson Links
