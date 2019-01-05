Raghav
Raghav Biography (Wikipedia)
Raghav Mathur (born April 2, 1981), known professionally as Raghav, is a Canadian singer/songwriter. He has released three studio albums: the debut Storyteller in 2004, Identity in 2009 and The Phoenix in 2012. His most known commercial success was with "Angel Eyes" which peaked at number 7 in the UK in 2005. His singles "So Confused", "Can't Get Enough" and "It Can't Be Right" also reached the UK top ten in 2004. Raghav continues to have success on Canadian charts in 2010s with subsequent hits like "So Much" with Kardinal Offishall, "Fire", "Top of the World", "Woohoo" and "Until the Sun Comes Up" (featuring Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan and US artist [
Angel Eyes
Raghav
Angel Eyes
So Confused
Raghav
So Confused
Heer (Unplugged)
Raghav
Heer (Unplugged)
Maayera
Raghav
Maayera
All I Need Is You
All I Need Is You
Raghav
Lets Work It Out
Lets Work It Out
Raghav
Teri Baaton
Teri Baaton
Raghav
So Much
Angel Eyes
Raghav
Teri Baaton (Your Words)
So Much
Raghav
Can't Get Enough
Teri Baaton (Your Words)
Raghav
Can't Get Enough
Raghav
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
31
Aug
2014
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
