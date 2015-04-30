Pink Grease were a six-piece rock group from Sheffield, England. Drawing from prominent early influences like David Bowie, Iggy Pop, T.Rex and even Kiss, the band's sound and style was often seen as glam rock while also being heavily influenced by such new wave artists like Duran Duran and punk rock artists like The Damned.

Pink Grease released their debut EP All Over You, in May 2003 to some minor critical praise. Then in June 2004 they followed up with the full-length This Is For Real with similar praise and some moderate commercial success. Their second album titled Mechanical Heart was planned for a release sometime in 2006/2007 but, after the split from the record label Mute Records, it is still unreleased and just a few promotional copies exist.

Rory Lewarne now sings with White Witches, who describe themselves as "foppish Celts with glitter in their veins". They released their debut album, Heironymus Anonymous, in 2018.