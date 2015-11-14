Scott Blackwell
Scott Blackwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Blackwell is a Christian dance music artist, generally credited with being the first artist to produce such music for the Christian marketplace. In addition to releasing his own albums has produced many others and has founded several record labels.
Scott Blackwell Tracks
(Walk On The) Wild Side
Scott Blackwell
