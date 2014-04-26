Margaret JohnsonEarly jazz and blues vocalist
Margaret Johnson
Margaret Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Johnson was an American blues and early jazz vocalist and pianist.
Johnson's primary era of recording activity as a vocalist was from 1923 to 1927. Prior to this, she had worked in vaudeville. She is best known for her recording of the song, "Dead Drunk Blues". Her main output was released on the Okeh and Victor labels.
Margaret Johnson Tracks
When The Gator Hollers
Margaret Johnson
When The Gator Hollers
When The Gator Hollers
